Joseph Hurdley Price, age 92, of Unionville, Ohio passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Madison Healthcare.He was born December 12, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Edith Louise (Hurdley) Price. He married Barbara Kemp on September 10, 1949 in Austintown, Ohio.Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Joseph taught school all his life in the fields of Math and Physics. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Baldwin Wallace and his Masters from Kent State. When Lakeland Community College opened in 1968, he was one of the first teachers who taught there. Prior to that, he worked at John R. Williams in the Riverside School District.He was a 50-year Mason and active in the Eastern Star with his wife. He enjoyed boating, woodworking, and making models of WWII boats and airplanes.He is survived by daughter, Karen Ziegler; son, Rev. Dr. Clifford (Amie) Price; grandchildren, Mark (Jessica) Price, Matthew (Whitney) Price, Hannah Ziegler, Andrew (Christina) Ziegler, Jeb Ziegler; great-grandchildren, Layla, Avery, Lincoln, Madeline Price, and Jeffrey Philip Ziegler; and sister-in-law, Doris Large.He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara; his parents; brother, Richard Price; and sister, Virginia Price.Friends will be received 12 Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Pastor Brandi Bailie of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Final Resting Place will be Alexander Harper Cemetery in Unionville, Ohio.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary