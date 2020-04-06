|
Funeral mass for Joseph J. Simoncic, age 71, will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Joseph was born on May 22, 1948, in Cleveland to the late Edward A. and Ann B. (nee Simunic) Simoncic and passed away on April 5, 2020. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Parish; served in the U.S. Army; retired from AT&T as a Line Splicer Technician and retired again from Laketran as a Dial-a-Ride driver. He liked gardening, crossword puzzles, travel, reading, and fishing, but his greatest love was family. Joseph was the beloved husband of 51 years to Frances A. Simoncic (nee Fierle); loving father of Jennie A. Daher (Simon), Joseph J. Simoncic Jr., and Jacqueline M. Hart (Devin); cherished grandfather of Madeline Daher, Rachel Daher, and Gavin Hart; brother of JoAnne Belle (deceased) and Loretta Simoncic. Register book available online at www.jakubs.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2020