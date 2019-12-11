|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph J. Toreki, age 89, of Perry, will be held at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Family and friends will be received 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 16th at Mulqueeny-Spear Funeral Home, 312 Eagle Street, Fairport Harbor. Interment in Perry Cemetery will be at a later date. Joseph was born in Painesville, OH January 13, 1930 to Joseph and Rose (Pavelka) Toreki. He passed away December 7, 2019. He was in the Great Lakes Merchant Marine for 42 years and was a Captain for 18 years before retiring in 1991. His last command was the 1000 foot vessel Columbia Star. He was an avid sports fan, with a passion for all Cleveland sports teams, as well as the University of Notre Dame and the Ohio State University football teams. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eunice (Drinnan); son, Joseph II; and stepson, Dennis Hughes; sisters, Rosemary Cook and Kathy Foote. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Joseph; and brothers, Peter and John Galicky.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019