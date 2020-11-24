1/1
Joseph J. Traz Jr.
Joseph J. Traz, Jr., age 62; beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Tomal); loving father of Joseph A. Traz (Brooke) and step-father of Cynthia Pawlak (Christopher) and Matthew Mysliwiec; devoted grandfather of Tyler, Bella, Mickenzie and Madelynn; dearest brother of Linda Gray (John) and Joann Szabados (deceased); uncle and great uncle of many.Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00am at Calvary Cemetery, 10000 Miles Ave Cleveland, OH 44105. (Please meet in front parking lot by cemetery office) In honor of Joe, the family requests Ohio State apparel to be worn.

Published in News-Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
