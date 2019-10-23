|
|
Our beloved Father/Grandpa (Dzedo)/Great Grandpa, Joseph J. Volanski Jr., has passed and ascended into Heaven at age 89 on October 20th, 2019.Mr. Volanski was born October 21st, 1930 in Painesville, Ohio. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy, 6'" Fleet, during the Korean War.Joseph was the owner of three beverage stores in Painesville, Chardon and Madison. The stores became recognized as fertile grounds of developing young men who were working their way through college. His former employees turned out to be very successful in their futures and he was proud to have helped guide them.He was a member of the Fairport Harbor Historical Society, The Great Lakes Historical Society, the Dossin Museum, Salamanca Railroad Museum, Diamond Toastmasters, American Legion Post 336 in Painesville, the Fairport Mardi Gras Committee for 15 years, and was a former member of the Diamond Male Chorus. He was known as Radio Personality, "CAPTAIN JOE MUSICAL CRUISES" for 6 years and also played the saxophone. Joe also served on the Painesville Township Zoning Appeals Board for 26 years. He developed "HAYSTACK USA" in Austinburg, Ohio for 12 years.Joe was internationally recognized as a Great Lakes scale model (scratch kit) ship crafter. He created VOCO marine models (now bought and renamed BEARCO Marine Models). He developed several Great Lake waterline kits. His ship models are displayed in the "FAIRPORT HARBOR LIGHTHOUSE MUSEUM"; 6 Museums throughout the United States of America and Canada, various ship company headquarters lobbies, and many other numerous locations and venues around the world.Joe is survived by his wife, Theresa whom he married July, 26th, 1952; son, Thomas Volanski; daughters, Cheryl Lintala (Eric) and Karen Opitz (Charles) and son in law, Randy Hinson; 10 grandchildren, Jaime Pendergrass, Elizabeth Tyler, Joetta Decker, Deanna Clover, Robin Hinson, Barry Opitz, Kristen Thompson, Katie Rose Keit, Lauren Sylvi, and Michael Opitz; and 15 great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Jo Hinson and his parents, Joseph and Mary (Kovach) Volanski.His family will remember him for his knowledge, humor and wit, and the ability to tell stories that will last and make you laugh forever!
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 27, 2019