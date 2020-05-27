Mr. Joseph (Joe) James Marko Jr., age 70, of Old Cherokee Road, Blairsville, GA., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his home.Joe was born on April 23, 1950 in Cleveland, OH., son of the late Joseph James Marko Sr. and late Catherine Margaret Sciranko. Joe loved nature and feeding the wildlife. He was a loving and caring husband, as well as a loving brother. Joe simply enjoyed life and respected humanity.Joe is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Jo Roth-Marko in 2017. Joe and his wife had previously lived in Chicago, Albuquerque, Phoenix, Delray Beach and Boulder Creek, CA. prior to him moving to Blairsville after his wife's passing.Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law: Susan and Frank Schuster of Alpharetta, GA.; two nieces: Jennifer and Dan Pollock of Woodstock, GA., Natalie and J Hager of Nashville, TN.; great-nieces and nephew: Essie, Lucy, Leyna, Lexi, and Henry.Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer, IN., with Dr. James Blanchard officiating. Interment will follow.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215) in Joe's memory.Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.