|
|
Joseph James Vauter, age 81, of Burton. He was born on October 27, 1938 and died on February 16, 2020. Joe graduated from Collinwood High School in 1956 and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Fenn Collage/CSU. He served in the U.S. Army and 107th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the Ohio National Guard. He retired in 2004 as Director of Sales and Marketing from the large bearing operation of the former Cleveland Graphite Bronze Co. Joe was active in his Burton Twp. Community and served on the Zoning Board of appeals. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and gardening. He is survived by his loving two sons, Joseph J. (Jane F.) Vauter and James A. Vauter; along with grandchildren, Bailey and Seth. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Rita) Vauter; his sister-in-law, Dorothy (George) Baka; and brother-in-law, John Gayer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carrol, who passed away on May 28, 2015; and his parents, Joseph and Adele G. (Bokal) Vauter. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at Slitor Cemetery in Burton Township. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024 or to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Memories and condolences can be shared at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020