Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sly Family Funeral Home
15670 W. High St
Middlefield, OH 44062
(440) 632-0241
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
12060 Kinsman Rd.
Newbury, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
12060 Kinsman Rd.
Newbury, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Vauter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph James Vauter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph James Vauter Obituary
Joseph James Vauter, age 81, of Burton. He was born on October 27, 1938 and died on February 16, 2020. Joe graduated from Collinwood High School in 1956 and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree from Fenn Collage/CSU. He served in the U.S. Army and 107th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the Ohio National Guard. He retired in 2004 as Director of Sales and Marketing from the large bearing operation of the former Cleveland Graphite Bronze Co. Joe was active in his Burton Twp. Community and served on the Zoning Board of appeals. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and gardening. He is survived by his loving two sons, Joseph J. (Jane F.) Vauter and James A. Vauter; along with grandchildren, Bailey and Seth. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis (Rita) Vauter; his sister-in-law, Dorothy (George) Baka; and brother-in-law, John Gayer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carrol, who passed away on May 28, 2015; and his parents, Joseph and Adele G. (Bokal) Vauter. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd., Newbury, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Visitation at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass. Burial will follow at Slitor Cemetery in Burton Township. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sisters of Notre Dame, 13000 Auburn Rd., Chardon, OH 44024 or to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Memories and condolences can be shared at: www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -