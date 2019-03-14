News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
Joseph Jenko Obituary
Joseph Jenko, age 85, beloved husband for 62 years of Flora (nee Peric); loving father of Margaret Boehm (husband Gus, deceased) and Joseph Jenko; devoted grandfather of Andrew, Peter, Caroline and David Boehm. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Joe at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
