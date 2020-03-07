|
|
Joseph C. Jirousek, age 83 of Thompson, passed away March 6, 2020. Joseph was born to Ladamer and Margaret (Fritz) Jirousek in Cleveland on October 3, 1936. He married Eleanore R. Albl in Cleveland on October 7, 1961, and their journey lasted 47 years until her passing in 2009.Joseph served in the U.S. Army as a Reservist and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Thompson. Working as a tool and die maker, he was employed at B&P Springs, Reliance Electric, and Mill-Rose Brush Company. He was passionate about raising and racing homing pigeons and was a member of the NERC Pigeon Club. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their sporting events. He was a fan of The Cleveland Browns and Indians and also enjoyed going fishing.Joseph is survived by his sons, Joe (Jill) Jirousek, John (Debi) Jirousek; daughters, Barbara (Dwain) Raikes, Judy (Geoff Russell) Davidson; grandchildren, Justine (Josh) Ludlow, Jannelle (Alyssa Leach) Jirousek, Jackie Hadlock and Stephanie (Darayl) Reed; two step-grandchildren, Jessica and Matthew; six great-grandchildren, Bentley, Mackenzie, Madison, Brooklynn, Marissa, and Mason; brother, Edward Jirousek; and sister, Cosma “Boots” Perry.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanore; sister, Evelyn Domorasky in 2000; and his parents.Friends will be received 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057.A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 16550 Rock Creek Road, Thompson, OH 440863, officiated by Fr. Dan Redmond. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Thompson.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Thompson Fire Department, 6778 Madison Rd., Thompson, OH 44086.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020