Joseph “Joe” C. Brcak III, 93, of Montville, passed away peacefully at his home early Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. He was born in Thompson, Ohio on November 30, 1925 to the late Joseph and Rose (Divoky) Brcak Jr.. Joe is once again reunited with his loving wife, Carol (Trask) Brcak, who died July 21, 2017. He was a lifelong resident of Geauga County. Joe will be dearly missed by: his daughter, Tamara Brcak of Mentor, Ohio; son, Barry A. (Kendra) Brcak of Montville, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is preceded in death by: his loving wife of 67 years, Carol; parents; sister, Dorothy Brcak; and brother, Paul Brcak. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m.., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Rd., Middlefield, Ohio with Deacon Bob Schwartz of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Thompson, Ohio officiating.Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Joe will be laid to rest in Chardon City Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 25.Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, Middlefield, Ohio. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent to www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019