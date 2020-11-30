1/1
Joseph K. Wojkowski Jr.
Joseph K. Wojkowski Jr., age 80, of LeRoy Township, passed away November 26, 2020, at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. He was born on March 8, 1940, in Cleveland to Joseph K. and Catherine (Sokal) Wojkowski.Mr. Wojkowski graduated from Garfield Heights High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy and later became a self-employed electrician. Joseph was a member of F.O.E., the VFW and he enjoyed NASCAR.Joseph is survived by his sister Linda (Gary) Williams, and his sons Joseph K. (Leigh) Wojkowski III and Thomas R. Wojkowski; daughters, Delores (Robert) Blansett, Denise Ream and Renee Wojkowski; grandchildren, Drew Melzer, Sarah Ream, Jenna, Anna and Michael Wojkowski, along with longtime companion Carolyn LoSchiavo. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Catherine Stimac.Due to COVID restrictions a memorial service will take place at a later date


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
