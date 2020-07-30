Joseph Fry, 40, of Wickliffe, passed away unexpectedly early Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lake West Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1980, the son of Bruce and JoAnn (Knapp) Fry. Joe is survived by his loving and devoted family, his wife, Stacie (Grabowski); his son, Dominik, who was his pride and joy; his mom, JoAnn, and step-father, Mike Peterson; his grandmother, Jeanette (Sabruno) Knapp; and his step-son, Blake Ludvik, whom he loved as his own. Services to celebrate Joe's life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Wickliffe's Coulby Park Pond Pavilion from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Online obituary with photos and a place for condolences can be found at www.czupfuneral.com
