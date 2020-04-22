Home

Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Joseph L. Jackson


1939 - 2020
Joseph L. Jackson Obituary
Private family graveside services will be held for Joseph L. Jackson, 81, of Painesville Township, OhioMr. Jackson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020.Born February 11, 1939 in Pittsburgh, PA, he lived in Lake County, Ohio for the past 63 years.He was an active member of Grace Church of Mentor, serving in many leadership positions. He was adored a by everyone, adults and kids alike with his infectious sense of humor. He was formerly an amateur boxer and loved studying God's word, especially the book of John.Mr. Jackson was a retired certified manufacturing engineer.Survivors are his wife and soulmate of 35 years, Kathryn (Forstner) Jackson; daughters, Laura (Peter) Jaboni, Patrice Pratoomratana, Cheryl Smith, Connie (Jerry) Kotlarsic and Wendi (David) Martin; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sisters, Janet Meeker, Sandy (Gene) Tomcho and Linda (Allan) Dent. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Jr. and Mary (Danko) Jackson and his sister, Teresa Weber.Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitation or services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at Grace Church of Mentor and will be announced at a later date.Final resting place will be in North Madison Cemetery, Madison Township, OhioIn lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or Grace Church of Mentor, 6883 Reynolds Road, Mentor, OH 44060.The family would like to thank the Hospice Team for their exceptional care and professionalism.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
