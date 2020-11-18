1/
Joseph M. Barno
1934 - 2020
Private family services for Joseph M. Barno, 86, Eastlake, will be held at St. Justin Martyr Parish in Eastlake. Interment in All Souls Cemetery. Please contact Kathy or Dan for details. Joseph was born on August 6, 1934 in Johnstown, PA son of the late Michael P. and Mary (nee Mihalik) Barno and passed away on November 15, 2020 peacefully at his home. Joe served in the US Army and worked at TRW for 40 years and retired at the age of 58. Joe and his wife, Joann, traveled to 48 states for years and saw all of God’s beautiful creations. Their trips were shared with Joann’s brother Frank Olenchick and his wife Donna who have passed. Joe played a huge part in his grandchildren’s lives and loved them so much. Joe looked forward to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, especially Danny’s golf tournaments. Joann and Malorie would bake and Joe was the “official” taste taster. His favorite was cherry pie. Joseph is the beloved husband of 60 years to Joann Barno (nee Olenchick); loving father of Kathryn (Daniel) Milo of Mentor, Ohio; cherished grandfather of Malorie Milo and Daniel (Danny) Milo; brother of Margaret Ann (Paul) McGowan, Potomac, MD, Edward Barno, Michigan, Mary Martha “Tootsie” Anderson (deceased), and Michael P. “Micky” (deceased). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Justin Martyr Helping Hands. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.


Funeral services provided by
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
November 18, 2020
Grandpa Barno will be missed so much! Such a kind, loving family man. I always looked forward to seeing him and Joann and enjoyed our conversations at the golf courses! Thank you for always being so supportive of Tony along with Danny.
Sending you our condolences and love.
Carrie and Antonio
Friend
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences in this difficult time.
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
