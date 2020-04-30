|
Joseph M. Mather was born in Newton Falls, Ohio, on August 14, 1929. Joe went home to Heaven on April 19, 2020, after a brief illness. He never met a person he didn't like. He loved his family. He enjoyed woodworking and boating. He was a good man with a big heart. He was an Eagle Scout. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Dominion East Ohio Gas Co. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Rita Dugic; four children; three step-children; 12 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2020