Joeseph M. "Joe" Van Beneden, Sr., age 64, of Euclid, passed away June 18, 2019. Joe was born in Dillonvale, Ohio, on March 5, 1955. He was the cherished son of Floyd and Norma Van Beneden (nee Arthur). Joe was the loving father of Joseph M. Jr. (Kasha) and Jessica. He was the devoted grandfather to Joseph M. III "Joey" and Kora. Dearest big brother to Terri Lee (Jeff), Tina Yentz, Tammy Gambitta and Tracy Marks (Matthew). Uncle to 10 nieces and nephews, Great-uncle to 14 and good friend to many. Joe will also be missed by his faithful dog, Jaycee. The family had a private viewing, but will receive friends in a celebration of Joe's life at the Chagrin Riverwalk Apartments Community Room, located in Building #8 at 38401 Mentor Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094 between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23rd.The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made in Joe's name to Hospice of the Western Reserve in Euclid: hospicewr.org or the Shar-Pei Rescue Program: operationscarlet.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 21, 2019