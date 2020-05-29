Joseph N. Minadeo Age 74 of Concord Township passed away 21 May, 2020.Beloved husband of 51 years to Ann (Tober) and adored father of Michelle (Michael Keyerleber) and Joey (Siori). Devoted grandfather of Max and Leah; loving brother of Kathleen (Eric) and Dominic (Diane).Joseph was born in Cleveland, OH 16th May, 1946. Graduating from St. Joe's, Class of 1962, Joe then earned his degree from Case Western Reserve University. He proudly served as a US Naval officer aboard the USS Jack (SSN-605) before earning his CPA and working in corporate finance until his retirement.An avid traveler, cook, wine enthusiast, and Harley rider, Joe loved nothing more than to be with family, friends and his faithful canine companions. His intellectual curiosity, quick wit, kind demeanor, and ever-present willingness to help whenever needed will be missed by all who knew him.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060 on Friday, June 12 at 12:30pm. Social distancing will be observed and we ask that masks be worn for the protection of all attendees and officiants. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lake County Humane Society or Hospice of the Western Reserve.



