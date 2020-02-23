|
Joseph “Joe” Orlando Clemente, age 91, of Willowick, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran and a very caring person who loved gardening and growing flowers. His creative talent showed in his hobbies that included woodworking, carving and playing the piano. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Martha of 64 years. Joe is survived by his sons, Mitch (Lori) and Mark, siblings Anthony (deceased), Nancy Clemente, Mary Lou Rabant, Mike, Mildred Mazurowski and Barbara Clemente. Proud uncle to many and preceded in eternal peace by his parents Michele and Anne. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A visitation celebrating his life, contributions and accomplishments will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30 am also at the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2020