Joseph P. Niedenberger, born January 17, 1970, passed away at his home, at the age of 49, in Aurora, Ohio from pulmonary complications. Loving father of Max Niedenberger; beloved son of Joseph A. and Ellen Nancy (McGarry) Niedenberger of Chardon, Ohio; brother of Kathleen N. (Ron) Theiss of Pittsburgh, PA and his Aunt Therese Maskulka of Bethlehem, PA. He was also blessed with many wonderful cousins. Joe attended Marion High School in Marion, Indiana and later moved to Ohio and studied at Kent State University. He was an avid boating and golf enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He lived in Aurora Shores for 20 years and enjoyed his years of selling real estate at Smythe Cramer in Aurora. An avid animal lover, donations may be made to your local animal shelter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020