Home

POWERED BY

Services
FJ CORRIGAN FUNERAL SERVICES - Orange Village
27099 Miles Road
Orange Village, OH 44022
440-349-1900
For more information about
Joseph Niedenberger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Niedenberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Niedenberger


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Niedenberger Obituary
Joseph P. Niedenberger, born January 17, 1970, passed away at his home, at the age of 49, in Aurora, Ohio from pulmonary complications. Loving father of Max Niedenberger; beloved son of Joseph A. and Ellen Nancy (McGarry) Niedenberger of Chardon, Ohio; brother of Kathleen N. (Ron) Theiss of Pittsburgh, PA and his Aunt Therese Maskulka of Bethlehem, PA. He was also blessed with many wonderful cousins. Joe attended Marion High School in Marion, Indiana and later moved to Ohio and studied at Kent State University. He was an avid boating and golf enthusiast who loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He lived in Aurora Shores for 20 years and enjoyed his years of selling real estate at Smythe Cramer in Aurora. An avid animal lover, donations may be made to your local animal shelter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -