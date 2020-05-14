Joseph R. Dingus Sr.
1939 - 2020
Joseph R. Dingus Sr., passed away May 10, 2020, at home. He was born September 2, 1939, in Virginia, to the late Lemuel and Ethel Dingus. He loved bowling and was a Steelers fan. Survivors include his wife, Helen Dingus; children, Helen (Robert) Cale, Teresa Dingus, George Dingus and Michael (Rachel) Dingus; grandchildren, Nicholas, Heather, Christina, Robbie, Jacob, and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. Preceding Joseph in death are his sons, Joseph Dingus Jr., and Nicholas Dingus. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, 2020, at East Heisley Church of God 5544 East Heisley Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the church. Burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
East Heisley Church of God
MAY
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
East Heisley Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
