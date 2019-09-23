News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Merkosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. (Bob) Merkosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. (Bob) Merkosky Obituary
Memorial Services for Joseph R. (Bob) Merkosky, 94, of Painesville, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor. Bob was born on January 24, 1925 and passed away on September 22, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Bob was employed by the former Diamond Alkali and served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre. He was a member of the VFW Post 7754 in Fairport Harbor and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville. Bob enjoyed dancing, listening to polka music and making homemade wine. In the early 1950’s, Bob was a boxer with the Painesville Golden Gloves and was also a ring announcer at many of the area events. Survivors are his sister, Margaret Deacon; daughter, Roberta (Mario) Bertone, of Painesville; sons, Richard (Rebecca) Merkosky, of Leroy, Randy (Patricia) Merkosky, of Perry, and Russell Merkosky, of Painesville; grandchildren, Christine Gehring, Kelly Casto, Stefanie Merkosky, Andrew Merkosky, Kyle Merkosky and Samantha Bertone; great-grandchildren, Kevin Gehring, Olivia Gehring and Luke Merkosky. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Wayner) Merkosky; son, Ronald Merkosky; sister, Helen Hutchins; brothers, John Merkosky and Steve Merkosky. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff, nurses, aides and caregivers at Altercare for their endless support and loving care.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now