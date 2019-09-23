|
|
Memorial Services for Joseph R. (Bob) Merkosky, 94, of Painesville, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday September 27, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum Street, Fairport Harbor. Bob was born on January 24, 1925 and passed away on September 22, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Bob was employed by the former Diamond Alkali and served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theatre. He was a member of the VFW Post 7754 in Fairport Harbor and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Painesville. Bob enjoyed dancing, listening to polka music and making homemade wine. In the early 1950’s, Bob was a boxer with the Painesville Golden Gloves and was also a ring announcer at many of the area events. Survivors are his sister, Margaret Deacon; daughter, Roberta (Mario) Bertone, of Painesville; sons, Richard (Rebecca) Merkosky, of Leroy, Randy (Patricia) Merkosky, of Perry, and Russell Merkosky, of Painesville; grandchildren, Christine Gehring, Kelly Casto, Stefanie Merkosky, Andrew Merkosky, Kyle Merkosky and Samantha Bertone; great-grandchildren, Kevin Gehring, Olivia Gehring and Luke Merkosky. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Wayner) Merkosky; son, Ronald Merkosky; sister, Helen Hutchins; brothers, John Merkosky and Steve Merkosky. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Final resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff, nurses, aides and caregivers at Altercare for their endless support and loving care.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 24, 2019