Joseph R. "Joe T." Tritola
Joseph R. “Joe T.” Tritola, age 63, passed away August 16, 2020. Loving son of Lillian Tritola ( nee Vaccariello) and Lucian Tritola “Lou Blue” (both deceased). Dearest Brother of Antoinette Primozic (Lou); devoted uncle of Brianna Primozic Rapp (Tim) and Louis Primozic (Amanda). Great uncle of Louis and Liam Primozic. Loving life partner to Nancy Citino and dedicated caregiver Cindy Priola; Godfather to Joey Marrapodi. Combare of Lou Primozic, Paulie Marrapodi, Tommy Manganilla, Richard Crow, Tony Iliano “T.I.”, Mickey Iliano, Ralph O’ Connor, Ricky Citino “Sleep”, Richard Wallace “Buns”, Kenny Argie, Mark Mirabile, Johnny Banno, Ricky Iosue (deceased) and loyal friend and cousin to many. Funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date as a result of Covid and concerns for the safety of all family members and friends. Joe’s family would like to thank the doctors, dedicated nurses and staff of Rainbow hospital Cystic Fibrosis department for the continuous healthcare, love, friendship and support over the past 40 years. vitantonio-previtefuneralhomes.com


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vitantonio-Previte Cleveland
2110 Murray Hill Road
Cleveland, OH 44106
(216) 231-1211
