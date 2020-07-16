Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Rainer Masar, 79, of Mentor, will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Please meet at the Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required at both the funeral home and Church. Mr. Masar passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born December 30, 1940, in Cleveland, he has lived in Mentor for the past 52 years. He was a founding member of Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. He enjoyed traveling to Canada and camping, canoeing and fishing with his family. Mr. Masar was employed as a tool and die maker before his retirement in 2014. Survivors are his beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Joyce) Masar; loving father of Elizabeth and Scott Woolhouse of Virginia; Joseph and Vickie Masar of Painesville Twp.; Jeffry and Nichole Masar of Texas; Dotty and Drew Adametz of Ravenna and Eric and Patsy Masar of South Carolina; special granddad of Andrew Adametz, IV; Katie Masar; Joseph Rainer Adametz; Christopher Masar and Emily Jane Masar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth “Betty” (Vicarcik) Masar; and his brother, Edward John Masar. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the Mass on Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Saint John Vianney Catholic Church Food Bank, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, OH 44060.