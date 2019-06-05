Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paschal Baylon Church
5384 Wilson Mills Rd.
Highland Hts., OH
Joseph Ross, age 73. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary (nee Corrado); dearest brother of Joanne Leo (Frank) (both deceased); dear uncle of Ron Leo (Debbie), Frank Leo, and Tom Leo; great uncle of Destiny Leo; loving cousin and friend to many. Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Highland Hts., OH 44143 (Please meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Friday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 6, 2019
