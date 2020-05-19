Joseph S. Baskovic, age 94, beloved husband of the late Josephine (nee Roznik); cherished son of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Piltaver); dearest brother of Elizabeth Novak (husband Paul John, deceased), and the late Josephine and Vincent (wife Jean, deceased); dear uncle and great uncle of many. World War II U.S. Navy Veteran. Joe was born in Cleveland on November 27, 1925 and passed away on May 15, 2020. A 20-year resident of Willoughby Hills, Joe also lived in Cleveland prior to that. He graduated from East Tech High School in 1944 and received his Bachelor of Science for business administration from Fenn College in 1950. As an accountant and contract price analyst, Joe retired from the Department of Defense after 26 years. Joe enjoyed gardening, bowling, and traveling to Slovenia and the United States. He was active in the St. Vitus Catholic War Vets Post 1655, KSKJ, American Slovenian Catholic Union (St. Vitus Lodge #25), Holy Name Society and Pensioners, and served as a eucharistic minister, as well as many financial committees. He is described as social, outgoing with a quiet demeanor. He was fun, hard-working and generous. Joe was devoted to his family and his faith, and he will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joe to St. Vitus Building Fund or KSKJ Scholarship Fund. Private Mass of Christian Burial. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Private family visitation. Arrangements by the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.