1/1
Joseph S. Insana Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph S. Insana, Jr., age 89, passed away on November 23, 2020. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Dolores (Flanagan) Insana, who preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by children, John Insana (Lori), Joseph Insana (Kelley), Maria Sharron (Ray), and Vincent Insana (Lisa). He was loved by his 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. The last of his generation, Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Giuseppe and Maria Insana; his brothers Peter Insana, Nicholas Insana, Salvatore Insana, Frank Insana, Tony Insana; sisters Catherine Insana and Frances (Sowards) Insana; and great grandson Gage Gray. Joe spent his youth in Washington, PA and raised his family in Wickliffe, OH. He retired from Bailey Controls in 1994 after a 41-year career. Joe will be remembered by his family and friends as a happy, very friendly, hardworking man who enjoyed making people laugh. In his younger years, he loved to bowl 2-3 days a week and tend to his backyard garden. Most often, though, you would find him helping out family or friends with their many home building projects. A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be held in 2021. Memorial donations may be made to the National Association of the Deaf https://www.nad.org/donate/ in Joseph’s memory to support work to protect the rights of the American deaf and hard of hearing community.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved