Funeral Services for Joseph S. Tirch, 86, of Willoughby, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby.Joseph passed away March 4, 2019, at his residence in Willoughby.Born March 10, 1932, in Cleveland, he has been a resident of Lake County for 65 years living in Willoughby.Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Lake County Rifle Association, a charter member of Chagrin Salmon Association, and The Five Watters CB Club of Lake County. He retired from Brilliant Electric Sign Company (Bestco Co.).Joseph is the loving step-father of Marilyn A. (Bob) Nicholas, Cheryl L. (George, dec.) Gazso, Jacqueline Puhalsky, Rick J. (Denise) Johnson Sr., and Michelle L. (Richard) Brant; dear godfather to Jim and Michelle; cherished Joe-Joe to Jim, Leanne, Dawn, Jon, Jessica, Rick Jr., Michael, Breana, and Katelyn; devoted great-Joe-Joe to 20; dearest friend of Cindy Burger; and also survived by cousins.He was preceded in death by his loving partner, Agnes Johnson; lifelong friend, Dick Johnson; parents, Joseph F. and Mary (nee Spisak) Tirch; and by aunts and uncles.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Funeral Home, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Pastor Dale Osborn will officiate. Burial will be at Whitehaven Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197.To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019