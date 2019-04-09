Joseph Sopnicar, age 92, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, OH on May 23, 1926 to the late Joseph and Viola Sopnicar.Joseph was a proud US Army Veteran who served during WWII and was a member of VFW Post 3863. Joseph really enjoyed golfing, bowling, and games of chance. He was an avid reader and enjoyed working on projects with his family. Joseph is going to be greatly missed by all who knew him.Joseph was a cherished brother-in-law of Nancy Sopnicar and Gil Ross; and a devoted uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to many.He was preceded in death by his siblings Donna Unetic, Fred Sopnicar, Almeda Petti, Harvey Sopnicar, Rich Sopnicar and Liz Ross, and his niece, Cyndi.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10 AM at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery. Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary