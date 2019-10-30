|
Joseph D. Altizer, 55, of Madison, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his residence in Madison, Ohio. Born August 18, 1964, in Eastlake, was a lifetime resident of Lake County. Joseph was the loving companion of 33 years to Kathleen Stroisch (nee Barry); devoted father of Cassandra L. Mohar; cherished grandfather of Kali Jordan Mohar, Blake Preston Steimnetz, and Mikaela Lena Querry; son of the late Ulysses S. and Mary M. Altizer; brother of Drema (Donald) Kunze, Ulysses (Pam) Altizer, Thomas Altizer (deceased), Patricia (Henry) Znidarsic, Judy Sapparito, Wanda “Darlene” Altizer (deceased); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Ohio (located on the grounds of the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home) Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be private, family suggests donations in his name may be made in care of the family.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019