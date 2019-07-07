|
Joseph T. Ellis passed away on June 26,2019 at his residence in Houston TX with his family at his side. He was born on January 19,1940 in Pennsylvania. He lived in Cleveland Ohio with his family and graduated from Benedictine High School. After graduating from John Carrol University and their ROTC program, he began his military career traveling the world and serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.Surviving him are his beloved wife, Joyce; his son, Tom and daughters: Stacey, Angela, Elizabeth and Christy. He is also survived by his brothers James and Bruce.He was preceded in death by his parents James and Hilda.Services will be held on July 11,2019 at St. Ignatious Loyola Church in Spring TX. A military service will be held at The Houston National Cemetary July 12,2019 in Houston TX.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at hhttps://gifts.mdanderson.org/
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019