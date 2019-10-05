Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Petrigash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Petrigash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph T. Petrigash Obituary
Joseph T. Petrigash, 59, of Painesville Twp., died October 4, 2019 at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born May 27, 1960 in Euclid.Joseph worked as a material handler at General Electric.His hobbies were cooking and working on cars or anything mechanical. Joe enjoyed fishing, taking care of stray animals, watching the Browns, Indians, Cavs and trivia game shows. Survivors are his parents, Joseph and Janice Petrigash; siblings, Debe Zuchelli, Diane (Michael) Mirenda, Lori Van Tassel, Mark (Lisa Johnston) Petrigash, and Steven (Tera) Petrigash. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.He was preceded in death by his brother in law, Chuck Zuchelli.A funeral mass in memory of Joseph will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.)In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now