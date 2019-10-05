|
|
Joseph T. Petrigash, 59, of Painesville Twp., died October 4, 2019 at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Twp. He was born May 27, 1960 in Euclid.Joseph worked as a material handler at General Electric.His hobbies were cooking and working on cars or anything mechanical. Joe enjoyed fishing, taking care of stray animals, watching the Browns, Indians, Cavs and trivia game shows. Survivors are his parents, Joseph and Janice Petrigash; siblings, Debe Zuchelli, Diane (Michael) Mirenda, Lori Van Tassel, Mark (Lisa Johnston) Petrigash, and Steven (Tera) Petrigash. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members.He was preceded in death by his brother in law, Chuck Zuchelli.A funeral mass in memory of Joseph will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.)In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 6, 2019