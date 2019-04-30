|
|
Joseph Tilocco Jr., 87, of Eastlake, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Willoughby. Born May 8, 1931, in Cleveland, he has been a resident of Eastlake for over 50 years. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in the grocery industry as a produce manager for over 50 years. He liked cooking and loved car shows. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (nee Klug); children, Richard (Denise), Dianne Bird (Sam), and Joe (Sharry); grandchildren, Taylor (Mike), Jeffrey, Rikki, and Matthew (Haley); great-grandson, Michael; uncle to many; family member, Jeff Bird Sr. (Helen). He is preceded in death by brothers, Milo, Cass, Sam, Frank, and Anthony. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd from 3 p.m. until time of service at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick. Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Joseph’s memory to the , 1689 East 115th Street, Cleveland, 44106. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019