Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Monreal Funeral Home
31925 Vine Street
Willowick, OH 44095-3570
(440) 585-4555
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tilocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Tilocco Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Tilocco Jr. Obituary
Joseph Tilocco Jr., 87, of Eastlake, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Willoughby. Born May 8, 1931, in Cleveland, he has been a resident of Eastlake for over 50 years. Joseph was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in the grocery industry as a produce manager for over 50 years. He liked cooking and loved car shows. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (nee Klug); children, Richard (Denise), Dianne Bird (Sam), and Joe (Sharry); grandchildren, Taylor (Mike), Jeffrey, Rikki, and Matthew (Haley); great-grandson, Michael; uncle to many; family member, Jeff Bird Sr. (Helen). He is preceded in death by brothers, Milo, Cass, Sam, Frank, and Anthony. Visitation will be held Friday, May 3rd from 3 p.m. until time of service at Jack Monreal Funeral Home, 31925 Vine Street in Willowick. Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Joseph’s memory to the , 1689 East 115th Street, Cleveland, 44106. www.jackmonreal.com
Published in News-Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now