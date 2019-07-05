Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Joseph W. Brunson


1948 - 2019
Joseph W. Brunson Obituary
Joseph W. Brunson, 70, of Mentor, died June 28, 2019, at his home. He was born November 28, 1948 in Painesville. Mr. Brunson worked as a welder at COE Manufacturing in Painesville. Survivors are his wife, Doris; step-children, Scott, Mike, and Kelley Nolan; sister, Margaret Neroda; and his nieces and nephews, Ted Neroda, Tammy (Nick) Molnar, Danny (Amy) Brunson, and Joey (Denise) Brunson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and June Brunson; daughter, Cathy Brunson; and his brothers, Tommy, George, and David Brunson. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick FuneralHome & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 6, 2019
