Joseph Wayne Brooks
1949 - 2020
Joseph Wayne Brooks, 71, of Mentor, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on April 23, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Linda, by his side. Joe was born May 2, 1949, to Lacy and William W. Brooks (deceased) in Murrayville, OH. Beloved husband to Linda Stifler Brooks, for 44 years. He was a loving stepfather to Jim Stifler (Karin), Tom Stifler (Linda), and Mike Stifler (Meg), doting grandfather to Nate, Colin, Ryan, and Paul Stifler. He was adored by his sister, Sandy, and brother, Ray. He had a stepbrother, Ronnie Eggers, that was killed in Vietnam. Joe was a Marine and a Vietnam veteran. He was a Plt. Sargent in India Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines (1968 to 1969). He was past Commandant and member of Detachment 555 at Gunny Hall in Mentor. Joe attended North High School in Eastlake (Class of '67) and Hiram College where he studied political science. For a short time, he was a Willoughby Hills police officer. His history background led to an intense love for our country. As a youth, he was an Eagle Scout. Joe was instrumental in the building of the Armed Forces Memorial at the old North High School, as well as the newly built North High School. Joe was an independent financial planner and retired in 2016. Joe was known for his kindness and loyalty to his friends. He loved playing golf and organizing golf outings for charities. He enjoyed collecting art and gardening. He was an avid reader and an author. He was a diehard Cleveland Indians fan. He was a perfectionist in all his hobbies and in life; he loved his Diet Coke (only glass bottles) and his Marlboros! With the current COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held. Once current restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled. Please keep the family in prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve. www.blessingcremation.com.



Published in News-Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Joe's family. I'll miss his energy and ebullience, and of course, his unending stream of stories.
Frank Margheret
Friend
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time
Blessing Funeral Home and Cremation Center
