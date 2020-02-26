|
Josephine A. Shirko (nee Sulak), age 99, died February 24, 2020 at the Slovene Home for the Aged in Cleveland, just two weeks before turning 100. Josephine was the youngest of 17, and was the last of her generation. Josephine was the beloved wife of the late William P.; loving mother of Susan O’Connor, Bill Shirko, Sandra Elias, and Stacie Shirko; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of two; aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020