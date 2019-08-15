Home

Josephine DiTirro Obituary
Josephine DiTirro (nee Fiorelli), age 92, beloved wife of the late Nicola “Nick”; loving mother of Johanna (Jack) Kramer, Patrick (Mary), Annemarie (Tony) Finch, Nicholas (Irene); cherished grandmother of Matthew, Brian (Alexis), Patrick, Steven, Sarah, Marie, Teresa, Dominic, Kevin, Nicky; dearest GiGi of Josephine; devoted daughter of the late Pasquale and Jennie Fiorelli (nee Percio); sister of the late Carmen, Nicholas (Theresa), Natalie (Paul) Caticchio. Josephine passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2019. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice of the Western Reserve Lakeshore East team, especially Mandy, Patty, Trudy and Kristine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Robert & William Parish, 367 E. 260 St. in Euclid. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
