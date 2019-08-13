|
Josephine F. Minello (nee Furlan), age 96, beloved wife for 58 years of the late Frank; loving mother of Daniel, Thomas (wife Susan), Madelyn Johnson, and Gina M. Volpe (husband Greg); devoted grandmother of Debra, Cheri (husband Roy), Michelle, Robert, Vincent, Michael, Samantha (husband Evan), Daniella and great-grandmother of Brandon, Julianna, Marcello; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (nee Skerl) Furlan; dearest sister of the late Frances Peel, Joesph Furlan, Mildred Richards, Elsie O’Hara, and Donald Furlan. Josephine was born on March 14, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away on August 11, 2019. She was a Cleveland area resident her entire life and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (Wickliffe) for 18 years. Following her graduation from Collinwood High School in 1941, she worked for Richman Brothers as a seamstress until she married and started a family as a stay at home mom. She later worked for the Beachwood School Systems. Josephine was an active member of the A.M.L.A. Lodge 45 and the Ladies Auxillary at the Slovenian Workmen’s Home. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating and dancing with Frank at the Euclid Beach Ballroom. With her family, she enjoyed camping and traveling. Some of her hobbies included golfing and reading mystery novels. In her later years, she and Frank continued to dance and travel the world. Josephine’s presence was enough to make anyone feel loved, as she was a caring and giving person, and for that she will be dearly missed. Prayers of Christian Burial Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Josephine at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019