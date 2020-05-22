Josephine (nee Arcoria) Lupica, 95, passed away peacefully May 20, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. She was a proud Kirtland resident of 67 years, where she helped operate Lupica’s Country Corner and the Kirtland Greenhouses with her husband and daughter. Josephine was the last original charter member of Avanti Amerita Lodge, Italian Sons and Daughters of America, which she helped start 75 years ago. The stories she shared with everyone will now remain untold, but the memories of the telling will bring back smiles for many years to come. She was the devoted mother of Laura Lupica-Seketa; and dear sister of Mary (Nick) Agostino. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph B. Lupica; parents, Thomas and Josephine Arcoria; sisters, Angela (Louis) Ciraldo, Rose (Albert) Pezzino, Frances (George) Schiau, Annette Marcellino, and Virginia (Edward) Dieckman; brothers, Sam and Thomas Arcoria. A short visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events). A graveside service and interment will take place 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Contributions in her name may be made in c/o Kirtland Safety Forces, c/o the Kirtland Firefighters Association, 9301 Chillicothe Road, Kirtland, OH 44094. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020.