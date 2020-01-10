|
|
Josephine M. Strauss (nee Tomazic), age 90, beloved wife for 47 years of the late Frank; loving mother of Susan Levar (husband Gordon), Gary (wife Arlene), Laurie Canala (husband John), and Kathy; devoted grandmother of Timothy Levar (wife Melissa), Allison Jindra (husband Andrew), Regina Strauss (husband Christopher Windham), Daniel Strauss (wife Alison), Nicholas Canala (wife Kasey), and Christopher Canala; and great-grandmother of Mason, Charlotte, and Jude; cherished daughter of the late Anton and Mary (nee Valencic) Tomazic; dearest sister of the late Tony (wife Marge deceased), John (wife Marion deceased), Joseph (wife Ethel deceased), Edward (wife Shirley deceased), and Mary Horn (husband Al deceased); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Contributions may be made in memory of Jo to Hospice of the Western Reserve and the Alzheimer’s Association. Josephine was born on April 23, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio and passed away on December 27, 2019 at Tapestry Senior Living in Wickliffe. She graduated from Collinwood High School in 1947 and was a longtime resident of Euclid and Mentor. Jo enjoyed bowling, sewing and quilting, gardening, and polka, however it was her family that gave her the most enjoyment in life. She loved being a mother and grandmother to both her grand and great-grandchildren. Jo was happy, friendly, outgoing, and social, and for that she will be dearly missed. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ss. Robert and William Catholic Church at 367 E. 260th St., Euclid at 11 a.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020