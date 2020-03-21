|
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Josephine Marie Lutsch known to many as simply, Jo peacefully passed away at the age of 93. Born June 22, 1926, Jo was a one-of-a-kind woman who lived an incredible life full of love, spirit, and family. Jo and her late husband, John, are survived by their five children, “The 5 C’s”: Cheryl (Bill), John “Clay” (Marianne), Cindy (Ken), Chris (Mike), and Craig (Stella). She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren: Bill (Sarah), Clay (Kristi), Cassandra (Don), April (Bryant), Carissa (Alan), Jennifer (Mark), Jayme (Kristen), Matt (Yuki), Katy (Josh), Joe (Angie), Amanda (Joe), Nick, Julia, Stella (Ben), Rebecca, Olivia (Dain), and her 26 great grandchildren: Calvin, Bennett, Madelyn, Josef, Gillian, Connor, Elke, Skyler (Eric), Summer, Rowan, Mason, Meah, Mitchell, Molly, Hailey, Colton, Andrew, Christopher, Sora, Sam, Tino, Gianna, Ruby, Gage, Liana, and Grace, who most importantly knew her as Oma.Jo was a remarkable woman who loved well. Her family was always #1, and she would be the first to tell you that. She loved entertaining her whole family. The swimming parties at Oma and Opa’s pool made it THE place to be. Jo was an avid reader and especially enjoyed a good mystery novel. She kept a comprehensive log of all the books she read in small notebooks. She loved her bowling league and had the trophies to prove it! On Friday’s, you could find Jo and some of her family at the mall for a bit of shopping and lunch, but she always was home in time for Judge Judy while she unpacked her groceries! She had an infectious smile, a great sense of humor, and welcoming arms. Jo always told her family that “you are only ever as old as you feel.” She stuck to that mantra throughout her life and made sure all of her kids knew the importance of that statement. We won’t forget her sassy remarks or her charming laugh, as they were staples at Lutsch family gatherings. She was everything to everybody and will continue to be a role model in our lives as we celebrate her life.Contributions may be made in memory of Josephine to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.All Services Private. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Arrangements by The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center Of Chesterland.Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020