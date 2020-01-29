|
|
Josephine Patricia "Pat" Ladra, 88, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at her home in Concord, CA. She was born on February 20, 1931 in East Trumbull, Ashtabula County, Ohio, as one of 12 children of the late Jacob and Rose (Cugelj) Hribar. Survivors include her beloved children, Linda Harrison, Holly Ladra (Rich Kuiper), Roselyn Ladra, Christopher (Jeanne) Ladra, Melanie Ladra, and Kathy (Tom) Steinbrecher; her granddaughters, Alexandria and Dominique Steinbrecher; Frank Ladra, Christine Ladra; Pat’s sisters, Alice Poremba and Ann Workman, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Pat was loving, kind, generous and a devout Roman Catholic. She had been a nurse and real estate agent. Her funeral was held January 16, 2020, at Queen of Heaven Chapel and Cemetery in Lafayette, CA.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 30, 2020