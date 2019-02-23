Josephine R. Lemmo (nee Lombardo) age 96, beloved wife for 52 years of the late Anthony; loving mother of Dominic (wife Barbara), Robert (wife Donna), Mary Mantini (husband Pat) and Anthony (wife Lynn); devoted grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 14; cherished daughter of the late Donato and Maria (nee Mastropietro) Lombardo; dearest sister of Caroline Riolo and the late Thomas, Tony, Frank, and George Lombardo, Christine Spirito, and Elsie Iachino; treasured sister-in-law of Katherine Costanzo; dear aunt and great-aunt of many.Josephine was born on January 1, 1923 in Cleveland and passed away on February 21, 2019. She grew up in Collinwood and later moved to Euclid where she and her husband Anthony raised their four children. Josephine was an active parishioner of St. John of The Cross and volunteered at Euclid Hospital. She graduated from Collinwood High School and was a proud homemaker. Josephine loved being with her family. She greatly enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking in her free time. Josephine loved spending time with her family and friends at her Sunday dinners, the holidays, and taking them out to eat. Some of her fondest memories include spending Christmas Eve at her house with Santa and baking with her grandchildren. Josephine was very maternal and always put her family first. She was strong-willed with a loving heart. Josephine will be dearly missed by all.Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 am at St. John of The Cross Catholic Church 140 Richmond Rd., Euclid, Ohio 44143. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Josephine at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (Between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 4-8 pm.Online obituary, guestbook, & order flowers atwww.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary