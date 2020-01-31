|
|
Josephine Wakelee (nee DiCicco), age 80, beloved wife of Robert C. and previously the late Robert E. Gielink; loving mother of Robert Gielink (wife Joann), Robin Coschia, and Heidi Sprafka (husband Mike); devoted grandmother of Leah, Grace Gielink, Alicia McKrill (husband Kyle), Preston Smith, Cassandra Smith, Robbie Ahlin, and Brittany Ahlin; and great-grandmother of five; cherished daughter of the late John and Mae (nee Davis) DiCicco; dearest sister of the late Margaret Drowns (husband Ralph) and Joseph (wife Joanna); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Josephine was born on November 8, 1939 and passed away on January 29, 2020. She was a resident of Mentor, previously of Cleveland. She graduated from Collinwood High School in 1957 and was a homemaker. Josephine was very creative. She loved baking cakes, cooking, gardening, painting, drawing, and writing poetry. She also enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren and her cats. Josephine was friendly, sociable, selfless, good-natured, and mild-mannered, and she had a good heart. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Josephine to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service Monday, February 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Josephine at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 7 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 2, 2020