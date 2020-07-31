1/1
Josephine "Jo-Jo" Zeoli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine "Jo-Jo" Zeoli passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Lantern of Madison. She was born on March 10, 1927, in Manongah, West Virginia. She was retired from the electrode division offices of Lincoln Electric. Josephine’s favorite form of entertainment was getting together with her friends, playing her beloved Martin guitar, and singing traditional country songs. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Josephine is survived by her sister, Jennie of Mentor; nephews, Ronald Stowe of Perry and Jeffrey (Carol) Stowe of Painesville Township; grandnieces, Jane (Ryan) Kaminski of Painesville Township, Anna Stowe and Ada Kaminski of Painesville Township. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary (David) Stowe and Minnie Zeoli; brother, Ernest Zeoli, parents, Anna and Anthony Zeoli. Donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 34900 Chardon Road Ste. 105, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094-9161. Private Graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved