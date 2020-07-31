Josephine "Jo-Jo" Zeoli passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Lantern of Madison. She was born on March 10, 1927, in Manongah, West Virginia. She was retired from the electrode division offices of Lincoln Electric. Josephine’s favorite form of entertainment was getting together with her friends, playing her beloved Martin guitar, and singing traditional country songs. She was an exceptional cook and baker. Josephine is survived by her sister, Jennie of Mentor; nephews, Ronald Stowe of Perry and Jeffrey (Carol) Stowe of Painesville Township; grandnieces, Jane (Ryan) Kaminski of Painesville Township, Anna Stowe and Ada Kaminski of Painesville Township. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosemary (David) Stowe and Minnie Zeoli; brother, Ernest Zeoli, parents, Anna and Anthony Zeoli. Donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 34900 Chardon Road Ste. 105, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094-9161. Private Graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery.