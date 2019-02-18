Home

Joshua J. Doerger passed away February 13, 2019 at Marymount Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Eileen Mikonen; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Dorothy Doerger.He is survived by his parents, John Doerger (Carol Bates) and Amy Doerger. He leaves behind brothers, Jason, Jake (Kara), and Jesse (Ashley) Doerger. He is greatly missed by his beloved daughter, Alexus R. Doerger; and leaves behind three nieces, Elizabeth, Kaylee, and Brooklynn. Joshua also played a major role in the lives of Cory and Brianna Crawford, who he loved as his own children.Joshua was a hard working man who loved his pets and rooted for the Cleveland Browns every Sunday possible. He will be greatly missed for the kind person he was.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 23rd from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 336, 60 Chester St., Painesville, OH 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
