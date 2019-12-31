|
Joy Ann Hendershot, age 93, passed away December 25, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born March 19, 1926 in Columbus, OH to Guy and Gladys (Osborne) Patterson. Joy was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She leaves behind five children, Debbi Hendershot, Sandi (Joe) Savoca, Ruthann (Greg) Armstrong, Raymond C. Hendershot, and Robert C. (Vickie) Hendershot; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Barbara Denner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond. There will be a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Church of the Epiphany, 21000 Lakeshore Blvd,, Euclid, OH 44123. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020