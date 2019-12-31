News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Hendershot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Ann Hendershot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joy Ann Hendershot Obituary
Joy Ann Hendershot, age 93, passed away December 25, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House. She was born March 19, 1926 in Columbus, OH to Guy and Gladys (Osborne) Patterson. Joy was a homemaker who loved her family dearly. She leaves behind five children, Debbi Hendershot, Sandi (Joe) Savoca, Ruthann (Greg) Armstrong, Raymond C. Hendershot, and Robert C. (Vickie) Hendershot; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Barbara Denner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond. There will be a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Church of the Epiphany, 21000 Lakeshore Blvd,, Euclid, OH 44123. The Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison, OH is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now