Joyce A. Kerr, age 80, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home. She was born July 11, 1940, in St. Charles, Virginia, the daughter of Emery and Monnie (Bowman) Rose. Joyce retired from Sas Rubber in Painesville in 2003. She enjoyed playing Bingo, bowling, and trips to the casino, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Tamara C. (David Tokar) Kerr and Thomas Kerr; grandchildren, Brandon N., Nicole M. and Jonathan W. Kerr; great-grandchildren, Nathan J. and Caden C. Kerr, and Jayce R. Botts and Mathew J. White; brothers, Sid (Darlene) Rose and Gary (Joanne) Rose; sister, Brenda Hanuscin; half-sister, Christina Hebebrand and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kerr; son, John R. Kerr; brother, Glen, and his wife, Susan Rose; sister, Patricia, and her husband, Joseph Reho, and brother-in-law, John Hanuscin Jr. Private Family Services will be observed at a later date. Final Resting place will be Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.


