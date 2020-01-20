|
|
Joyce A. Phillips (Hines), age 65, of North Perry, Ohio, passed away holding the hand of the love of her life, Randy Phillips, at their lakeside home of 42 years on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Joyce was born on February 6, 1954, in Warren, OH, the daughter of Philip and Elizabeth Hines (Schultz). To Joyce, family meant everything, and she was very proud to be the sibling to two older brothers, Dennis and Gary, one older sister, Jeanne, and one younger sister, Phyllis. Throughout her life, Joyce’s love of family was felt by her loving husband and her three children, Melissa, Shannon and Daniel and by her nephews and nieces, who have fond memories of picnics at the park, trips to the beach, and family parties. To Joyce, you didn’t need to be family to enjoy a sunset or to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween; her heart was big enough to welcome all. Joyce found her true calling when she became a grandmother to Aiden, Owen, Colin, Isaac, and Lucas. She loved her grandchildren deeply, and her tradition of “Grandma Fridays” and weekly summer activities will live forever in the hearts and memories of her grandsons. Joyce had many passions in life including, painting and hiding rocks, watching sunsets with Randy, walking her dogs, Brutus, Daisy Mae, and Stormy, helping her grandsons with school projects and homework, daily chats with her children, reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Joyce is survived by husband, Randy Phillips of North Perry, OH; daughters, Melissa (Jeff) Hull of Madison, OH; Shannon (Nick) Seifreit of Mentor, OH; son, Daniel Phillips of Cleveland, OH; five grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Linda) Hines of Ashtabula, Gary Hines of Trumbull Township; sisters, Jeanne (Samuel) Myers of Trumbull Township and Phyllis Wilcox of Trumbull Township; and dear friend, Tina Hines of North Myrtle Beach. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Elizabeth Hines. Visitation for Joyce will be held 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family graveside service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Western Reserve and the .
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 21, 2020